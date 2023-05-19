A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came up short yet again in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. LA kept themselves in the game until the very end, but ultimately, the hot hand of Jamal Murray proved too much for the Lakers, who are now in a deep 2-0 hole against the mighty Nuggets.

LeBron did not have his best game in this one. In fact, the Lakers superstar blew a couple of open layups in the first half, with none more embarrassing than botching this wide-open dunk attempt in the second quarter:

James still managed 22 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, and two blocks, but he went just 9-of-19 from the field, while also missing all six of his attempts from deep. However, there’s no denying that in certain parts of the game, the 38-year-0ld Lakers talisman started showing his age — at least according to the mean streets of Twitter:

LeBron might be washed omg 😭💔💔 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 19, 2023

I’m not gonna lie, this is one of the first times that LeBron James looks really old. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron in the clutch:

pic.twitter.com/OTpp5izSe8 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) May 19, 2023

Lebron washed

AD is inconsistent

DLO has been loading since I was in middle school

Lakers down 2-0 it’s over💔pic.twitter.com/I0bS5tag78 — Never Take An L🤷🏽‍♂️ (@Nezzzooo) May 19, 2023

Well, I guess you can’t really blame some Lakers fans for panicking at this point. After all, LA is now in a deep hole against a red-hot Nuggets side.

Then again, we all have to remember that LeBron James has been in this situation many times in the past. He has been through all sorts of adversity, and this should be no different from the rest. However, it now remains to be seen if the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will be able to overcome what could be one of the toughest tests of his career to date. We shall find out in Game 3 on Saturday.