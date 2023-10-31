Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James loves to go all-out when it comes to his Halloween costumes. Today, he and his wife Savannah unveiled their latest spooky costumes, and they are spectacular.

This year, the Lakers star dressed up as Beetlejuice while Savannah was in costume as the film's “Miss Argentina”, or in this case, “Miss Akron, Ohio 2023.”

The 1988 Tim Burton film revolves around a recently deceased couple who, as ghosts haunting their former home, contact Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton), an obnoxious and devious “bio-exorcist” from the Netherworld, to scare the home's new inhabitants away. Miss Argentina (aka The Receptionist, and Miss Receptionist) appears at the window in the Netherworld waiting room.

The film also stars Wynona Rider and Alec Baldwin.

In recent years, the film has been adapted into a popular Broadway musical that has been on a successful U.S. tour since December. The musical will also tour Brazil, Sweden, and Australia in the next 18 months.

The Lakers star is known to love Halloween so much that he doesn't just limit his celebration to an elaborate costume. On social media last year, James shared the elaborate decorations he had set up at his home. Those decorations included a large Pennywise figure in the driveway, an Annabelle doll, and Michael Meyers from the Halloween movie series.

With LeBron's clear love for the holiday and the Lakers not having a game on Halloween night, the only question left to ask is: Will the James family be giving out king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters?