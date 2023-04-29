Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Los Angeles Lakers just dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to close out their NBA Playoffs series. In the process, LeBron James also made plenty of history.

LA embarrassed Memphis at Crypto.com Arena, handing Ja Morant and co. a 40-point beating. D’Angelo Russell exploded for 31 points in the contest, while LeBron chipped in 22 as LA secured the 125-85 victory. Anthony Davis was also sensational as he finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The 40-point blowout is apparently the biggest series-clinching win by a LeBron-led team in his career, per ESPN stats and Info. The previous record was 35 points when James and his then Cleveland Cavaliers destroyed the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Making the day even more historic for LeBron, he is now the first player with 40 or more wins in closeout games, according to Stat Muse. That speaks volumes not only on his longevity but also his sustained greatness.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many have counted out the Lakers when they started off on the wrong foot in the 2022-23 season. No one thought they could still recover from their embarrassing start that saw them tally a 2-12 record in their first 14 games.

However, LeBron James just proved why no one should ever count out a team that he leads. While James cannot take sole credit for the Lakers’ massive turnaround–with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and the whole team making it possible–there’s no denying that James played a big role as well.

The Lakers now head to the second round where they will face the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series. Whioever ends up facing them, they should know better than the Grizzlies not to talk too much and underestimate LA.