Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James made sure Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green feels the love after his wedding with longtime partner Hazel Renee over the weekend.

Green tied the knot with Renee in a star-studded wedding on Saturday evening. Several athletes attended the event, including LeBron and power agent Rich Paul–who also happens to be Dray’s agent.

Following the affair, James took to Instagram to congratulate Green and Renee for an incredible wedding. He also shared his appreciation for the two for letting him and his wife take part in their special day.

“What an amazing time it was!! Congratulations to you both on a beautiful/wonderful wedding and thank you so much allowing my Queen [Savannah James] and I to be apart of the best day of your lives thus far! It’s was an honor! Love y’all,” James wrote along with some photos taken during the nuptials.

LeBron James and Draymond Green are good friends, so it’s no surprise why he was present in the wedding. The two have spent some time together in this offseason as well, with the Warriors star even becoming the photographer of the Lakers icon recently.

A lot of other players made their appearance in the celebrations, including Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Stephen Curry. It is certainly nice to see these NBA stars bond and show their brotherhood despite some fans trying their best to have them hate each other and bring their on-court rivalry beyond the hardwood.