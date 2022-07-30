LeBron James and Draymond Green may be fierce competitors on the basketball court, but off of it, they’re actually really good friends. They have had their fair share of on-court squabbles through the years, and their relationship has now developed into a friendship between two stars that have the utmost respect for each other.

A clear testament to this fact is how Green has agreed to become LeBron’s official photographer. Well, not exactly. A brief clip of the Golden State Warriors star taking a role behind the camera to snap a photo of James with a random fan is currently making its rounds on social media. It was a special moment and it definitely deserves all the attention it has been getting (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Green took the fan’s phone and proceeded to take a photo of her alongside the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see the fan’s reaction in the short clip, but there’s no denying that this was a heartwarming moment. LeBron James even gave her a warm hug after their photo, and you can definitely feel all the positive vibes during the moment.

It’s not every day that you come across one of the biggest superstars on the planet, and it’s even a rarer occurrence when he’s willing to put his arms around you for a picture. Having a four-time NBA champion as the photographer to document this unforgettable moment is the cherry on top of the cake.