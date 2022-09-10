When Bronny James’ ranking among 2023 prospects plummeted, there were legitimate concerns whether he can make it to the NBA or not. A couple of months later, however, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has steadily climbed up the rankings with some impressive showing in the summer.

Recently a highlight reel of Bronny went viral on Twitter. It shows the massive leap the youngster has taken over the past couple of months, with his athleticism, scoring and defense in full display.

After seeing the video, James took to Twitter to applaud his son for the work he has put in. However, he reminded Bronny that the work doesn’t stop there.

Young 🤴🏾!!! It's all about the process. Put the work in and you'll see the results. Then put more work in! https://t.co/ANzM16TEnd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 8, 2022

As someone who has put in the work and reaped its results, LeBron James certainly knows what he is talking about. Bronny’s journey is just getting started, though he is on the right path.

LeBron opened up about his dreams of playing with both Bronny and Bryce in the NBA in the years to come, and with the improvement his eldest child is making, those aspirations is getting close to reality.

Living up to the James surname is already a big challenge on its own, and the attention Bronny and Bryce are getting is certainly making it more difficult. Fortunately for them, they have their dad who is guding them throughout and making sure they have the right mindset even in tough situations.