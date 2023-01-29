LeBron James’ decision to join different teams throughout his legendary career may have been used against him when debating about the NBA GOAT. Despite that, however, the Los Angeles Lakers star always delivers for his teams.

Saturday’s performance against the Boston Celtics is another proof of that, as LeBron finished with 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers 125-121 loss. Had it not for a missed foul call, James could have even scored the game-winner against LA’s heated rivals.

Still, despite the defeat, James made history with his incredible performance. He now has 100 30-point game for the Lakers, making him the first player in league history to do so for three different franchises, per ESPN Stats & Info.

This is a testament to LeBron James’ sustained dominance over his 20-year NBA career so far. It’s definitely an underrated aspect of his game, but James continues to defy father time and show everyone he still has plenty of basketball left in him.

Of course the latest feat from the Lakers star pales in comparison to what he is about to accomplish. He is on the verge of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, which should only further cement his status as one of the best player in NBA history and strengthen his case as the greatest of all time.

Hopefully, though, LeBron can keep the Lakers winning and propel them to a return to the NBA playoffs and the Finals. After all, he’s clearly more than capable of still anchoring a team.