In just a matter of a few games, it appears inevitable that LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer in NBA history.

James is 158 points away from rising to the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and ticket costs are soaring for a pair of Lakers games in early February when ticket speculators are anticipating that the record will fall.

Ticket prices for the Lakers home game February 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder have gone up 291 percent, according to Vivid Seats. The ticket price has risen from $235 to $920. When the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks 2 days later, that increase is even more shocking. Ticket prices have risen 160 percent, going from $474 to $1,231.

James and the Lakers return to action Saturday night in a road game against their traditional rivals, the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James began his NBA career as a 19-year-old phenom with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003-2004 season. That rookie season is the only time James was not selected to the NBA All-Star game.

He is currently in his 20th season of competing in the league, and he is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebound and 7.0 assists per game. Throughout his career, James is averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his career, while James has scored 38,230 points. Karl Malone, who played the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz, is third in scoring with 36,928 points. Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are in fourth and fifth place in scoring, respectively.

Jordan is the league’s all-time leader in average scoring with a mark of 30.12 points per game.