LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets – but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as James drove to the basket.

James did get a pass off to Dennis Schroder but was already stumbling as his right shoe gave way:

Check out LeBron’s shoe mishap below:

It’s a brutal way to end the contest after the Lakers stormed back down double-digits, only to stumble – literally and figuratively – on the final drive.