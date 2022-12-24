LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets – but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as James drove to the basket.
James did get a pass off to Dennis Schroder but was already stumbling as his right shoe gave way:
Check out LeBron’s shoe mishap below:
LeBron loses his shoe on the dish to Dennis Schroder as he misses the potential game-winning bucket 👀pic.twitter.com/1qFAVbXJhS
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022
bahaha nooooo way. game on the line, LeBron loses his shoe. Schroder misses. Lakers lose.https://t.co/p4nfv4e3Gzpic.twitter.com/OKaN7cYbgA
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 24, 2022
LEBRON LOST HIS SHOE LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO WHATTT#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/3oSMBTG09b
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 24, 2022
It’s a brutal way to end the contest after the Lakers stormed back down double-digits, only to stumble – literally and figuratively – on the final drive.