After the Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, NBA Cup MVP LeBron James had high praise for teammate Cam Reddish.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions and LeBron James is the NBA Cup MVP. However, after his 24-point, 11-rebound, four-assist performance to win the award and beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109, James wanted to highlight one of his teammates: Cam Reddish.

“LeBron James told me Cam Reddish is the player he wanted to have this IST championship platform to showcase his skillset: “People were writing him off. I’m so happy he got to experience this and perform. I believe in him,’” Bleacher Reports and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes shared on Twitter.

Reddish had nine points, three rebounds, and one assist in the win, but it was his defense and three blocks that really helped the Lakers hold the highest-scoring team in the NBA this season (128.4 points per game) to just 109 points.

Cam Reddish was a big-time prospect coming out of Duke in 2019 after playing in Cameron alongside Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. The Atlanta Hawks selected the 6-foot-8 wing 10th overall, but his career never took off in Georgia and Reddish quickly became unhappy with his role on the team. This became a theme with Reddish, as unhappy stints with the New York Knick and Portland Trail Blazers followed.

Reddish seems to have found some level of contentment playing with LeBron James and the Lakers, though, this season. Through 19 games, he is averaging 24.1 minutes, 7.1 points, 1.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

It is Reddish’s defense that is allowing him to find a role on this year’s NBA In-Season Tournament-winning Lakers squad, though. He is currently at a 1.5 defensive box plus-minus, which is the highest of his career and the fifth-highest on the team this season.