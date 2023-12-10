Lakers star LeBron James won the NBA Cup MVP and Adam Silver joked that he's "sorry it doesn't come with a franchise"

The Los Angeles Lakers are the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions, and it's no surprise that LeBron James is the NBA Cup MVP.

He led the Lakers to an undefeated record from the group stage through the knockout rounds and was incredibly consistent throughout the tournament. He entered the championship game averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals on an incredible efficiency with 58.8 percent shooting. In the championship game, LeBron finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

During the awards ceremony, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joked with the Lakers star, saying he's giving the award “to a man who frankly has nothing else to win in this league. The only thing I can say, I'm sorry but it doesn't come with a franchise. LeBron James, the MVP.”

During the festivities in Las Vegas, James reiterated his hope to bring an NBA team to the city. He event went as far as to saying that it's his “ultimate goal.”

“Hopefully I can bring my franchise here one day. That's the ultimate (goal),” the Lakers star shared.

It appears that the Lakers star will have a little easier time bringing the NBA to Las Vegas, thanks to Mark Cuban. he Adelson family was a strong contender for a Vegas expansion before they bought Mark Cuban’s majority stake on the Mavs earlier in the month.

Cuban sold his majority ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks to American and Israeli physician Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson with a valuation is set for approximately $3.5 billion.