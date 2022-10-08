LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James truly loves this franchise and has absolutely no time for the LA Clippers, who play in the same arena as them. He’s so committed to the Lakers that if his mom was on their city rivals, he’d literally put her on the floor. Yes, you heard that right.

Just listen to this from The King. Via The Uninterrupted:

.@kingjames says even mama could get posterized if it came down to it on an all-new episode of #TheShop 😂 Full episode on our YouTube channel now! 💈 📺: https://t.co/as1h9CwVB5 pic.twitter.com/qqQKDOltle — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 7, 2022

Damn, Bron, taking out your own momma? Savage. In all seriousness though, this just goes to show James’ love for the purple and gold. He’ll do anything for this organization and absolutely despises the Clippers, who are actually expected to be in the title mix.

It’s a big year ahead for LeBron James and Los Angeles, who are looking to make some noise in the West. But, their 0-3 start to the preseason isn’t a good sign. Nevertheless, there is still some promise with a new head coach in Darvin Ham and a couple of key backcourt additions like Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder.

But, their success comes down to LeBron and Anthony Davis staying healthy while Russell Westbrook also must improve a whole lot. LA is reportedly waiting to see if he has better chemistry with Bron and AD this year before potentially trading the guard.

Although it’s important Russ plays better, Davis is the X-factor. He suited up for just 35 games in 2021-22 due to injuries. If he stays healthy and shows out, the Lakers have a chance at competing.

As for LeBron James, he’s clearly not going anywhere anytime soon. Especially not the Clippers.