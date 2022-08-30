Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.

“[we got your back. Always.] And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don’t ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall“, LeBron tweeted out.

And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don't ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall https://t.co/KtDBmzvRgK — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2022

LeBron showed Wall a public display of support, and in a world where mental illness is still stigmatized, especially for men, James’ support means an awful lot. Wall is one of the most notable clients of the Klutch Sports Group, which was founded by LeBron’s best friend Rich Paul. Wall signed recently with Klutch back in 2016, when he was still a bona fide All-Star with the Washington Wizards.

In the past four years, Wall has had to endure various degrees of hardships. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with a Torn Achilles Heel, as well as the 2021-22 season due to roster turmoil in Houston. But nothing may have been more difficult on Wall than the grief he endured from the loss of his mother and grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeBron James himself knows about the importance of mental health and how it can affect performance. In 2019, the King admitted that he went through immense mental turmoil during the 2011 NBA Finals, where his Miami Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. In 2020, LeBron partnered with Calm, a platform that helps individuals maintain their mental fitness.

The Lakers and Clippers might be fierce rivals for the pride to be called the best team in L.A., but away from the game, LeBron and Wall are brothers, having each others’ backs.