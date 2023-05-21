A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Much has been made about LeBron James’ poor shooting from beyond the arc in the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. This comes as no surprise considering how the four-time NBA champ went 0-of-6 in Game 2. James laid a goose egg from distance as well in Game 1, making him a combined 0-of-10 from beyond the arc in the Nuggets series thus far.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has now spoken out about LeBron’s atrocious shooting slump, and the first-year shot caller has made it abundantly clear that his faith in James remained unfazed:

“It looked like the all-time leading scorer in NBA history taking a shot that was being given to him,” Ham said, via NBA reporter Mark Medina. “The numbers say what they say, but I know he’s capable of making those shots. So I don’t want him to be any less aggressive.”

For what it’s worth, LeBron James went 9-of-19 overall in Game 2 after shooting 9-of-16 in Game 1. Overall, he’s 18-of-35 in the first two games of this NBA Playoffs series, which means that he’s shooting at an efficient 51.4 percent from the floor overall. The Lakers talisman is shooting relatively well in this series, and it’s just his 3-pointer that has been missing.

Nevertheless, based on Coach Ham’s statement above, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be asking LeBron to shoot fewer threes moving forward. Ham has complete confidence in LeBron James, and this isn’t going to be shaken no matter what.