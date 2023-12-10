The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James gave a shoutout to one of the college football world's best teams on Saturday in Vegas.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by five points at half time, a score of 65-60. The Lakers got 22 points from Austin Reaves in the first half while superstar LeBron James went for 12 points and added five rebounds.

Prior to the game, D'Angelo Russell got real on what he enjoys most about the In-Season Tournament heading into Saturday's final matchup. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's father made a bold prediction that Lakers fans did not like.

As the game tipped off, the crowd and gathered media quickly realized that James was attempting to make a statement completely separate from the game itself.

James Rocks Oregon Ducks Kicks vs. Pacers

A close-up photo from the Twitter page BallDon'tLie quickly revealed that James was giving a shout-out to the Oregon Ducks during Saturday's In-Season Final with a unique pair of kicks that called to mind Heisman finalist Bo Nix.

LeBron rocked Oregon-themed shoes on the night the Ducks' QB was up for the Heisman 👀 pic.twitter.com/JP0GQhgq2s — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) December 10, 2023

The Lakers' star didn't have his best game in the first half but he did help lead the Lakers to a solid performance, especially on offense.

Unfortunately for Oregon football fans, Nix lost out on the Heisman Trophy to Jayden Daniels of LSU.

Stars Out in Full Force for Lakers Game

Noted TV personality Shannon Sharpe was among those in attendance for the first iteration of the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship on Saturday night, drawing reactions from the crowd.

Kevin Hart, national anthem singer Ne-Yo, and rapper Flava Flav were among those in attendance for the Lakers' marquee matchup with the Pacers.

Lakers lovers posed in front of a huge tournament championship trophy while taking in the pre-game warmups.

The Lakers increased their lead to 11 points early in the third quarter as the trophy remained up for grabs in the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World.'