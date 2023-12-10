Lakers fans will not like the claim made by Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's father, regarding the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship

Thee Indiana Pacers are exactly the type of team that Adam Silver probably envisioned when drawing up the NBA In-Season Tournament. A young, exciting group who can benefit tremendously by gaining more national exposure. Tyrese Haliburton's father, however, is going one step further.

He believes the NBA Cup is Indy's destiny. “That belongs to the Pacers. And we’re gonna get that!,” John Haliburton said when approaching the trophy in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena Saturday night, via ClutchPoints.

The Los Angeles Lakers will definitely have something to say about that, as LeBron James enters this Final fresh off a vintage big-game performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. He does not care that it's December; this is important to him and LA. But it's everything to the Pacers.

“That belongs to the Pacers. And we’re gonna get that!” Tyrese Haliburton’s dad was eyeing up the In-Season Tournament trophy when he arrived to the arena 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/FRkOwa6gbZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

They are just starting to climb the ladder in the Eastern Conference (currently in fifth place with a 12-8 record), so this is a major opportunity to stake their claim as an up-and-coming power. While both teams are red-hot and undefeated during In-Season Tournament play, Indiana just survived two grueling showdowns with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

In this type of setting, being battle-tested could be a vital boost in the championship stage. Even with James playing his best and Anthony Davis capable of dominating on both ends of the floor, the Pacers should not be caught by surprise.

Besides natural and obligatory bias, the main reason John Haliburton is confident in their chances is because he is very familiar with their best player. Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds in the team's 128-119 win over the Bucks.

Another performance similar to that spectacular one, then his father's proclamation will come true and he will be named the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament MVP.