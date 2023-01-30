The Los Angeles Lakers have a couple of New York games on back-to-back nights this coming week, but LeBron James is still thinking about the loss against the Celtics in Boston.

The Lakers star made that clear on his recent Instagram story, tagging Jayson Tatum on a video showing the missed foul call in the final seconds that allowed the Celtics to force overtime along with a sarcastic two-word message.

“Good block,” said LeBron with a handful of of emojis.

“Last night was blue… good game champ,” Jayson Tatum responded to the Lakers star.

This exchange between LeBron James and Jayson Tatum on Instagram 🤣 LeBron: “Good block 😑” Tatum: “😅Last night was blur” pic.twitter.com/ZFLKIe44P3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

It’s no surprise why the loss still lives in LeBron James’ mind rent-free. Beyond the simple fact that he’s a world-class competitor, the game was a primetime Lakers-Celtics rivalry matchup that could have been one of LA’s signature wins of the season to help turn things around. Instead, it dropped a couple of games back of the play-in tournament in what’s been an extremely crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

LeBron James was magnificent in the loss, pouring in a game-high 41 points on 15 of 30 shooting to go along with six threes. The Lakers star is nearing his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, which looks bound to be broken within the next two weeks barring injury.

The Celtics, meanwhile, just narrowly managed to avoid what would have been a four-game losing streak. With their lead over the Eastern Conference slipping by the game, a win against the Lakers with playoff intensity could be the jolt that they desperately needed.