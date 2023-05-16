Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers will reinitiate their pursuit for an NBA Finals ring on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Ahead of the matchup, Shannon Sharpe delivered a bold take on LeBron James‘ place in Lakers history if he were to win another ring.

"If LeBron would have win [another] title, I think you would have to put him behind Magic, Kobe, Kareem & Shaq. He becomes a top 5 Laker." —Shannon Sharpe Thoughts? 🤔 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/VvlXqrLr5z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 16, 2023

“Two championships…he wins another title, he wins another Finals MVP, I don’t see Worthy being in front of him, I don’t see West being in front of him, I don’t see Baylor being in front of him, and I don’t see Jamal Wilks being in front of him.”

Shannon Sharpe believes that no matter what LeBron does, he will never be above Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or Magic Johnson in Lakers lore. However, he will slot in right behind them as the fifth best Lakers players of all time with another ring and a Finals MVP.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For James, the one and only accolade on his mind right now is another title. The amount of individual accolades he has piled up over his career is hard to even fathom, and considering his place in the Lakers hierarchy is most likely not much of a concern for him.

In fact, the biggest concern right now for James is Nikola Jokic. The Serbian big man has looked unstoppable for the Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the Lakers are going to have their hands full all series long.

One thing that is certain, the Lakers legends will be watching. If LeBron James can surpass the Nuggets and eventually win another ring this postseason, there is no doubt his name will be mentioned amongst all of them.