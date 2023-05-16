The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are the two remaining survivors within the Western Conference’s playoff race, with Game 1 of the conference finals slated to tip off Monday evening. The two franchises have a familiarity with one another, as they squared off on this same stage back during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but LeBron James has a connection with his current foe that goes beyond the state of Colorado.

During the first seven years of his professional career while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James cultivated a strong relationship with the then-assistant coach and current headman of the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone.

In a recent shootaround interview, James was asked point-blank how much Malone means to him and, in response, the future Hall of Famer provided a heartwarming retort.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A lot. He was a part of my growth [during] my early days in Cleveland. I got the utmost respect for Malone and, not only just him but his whole family as well. It’s always great to see old friends and see guys that I’ve been a part of in my journey have success,” LeBron James said.

For both the Lakers and Nuggets, 2023 marks the second time in the last four years that they’ve advanced to the third round of the postseason, with Los Angeles having prevailed to, ultimately, win the 2020 NBA title during their last bout.

Now, heading into the pivotal series, while it’s evident both organizations wish to prevail and represent their conference in the NBA Finals, regardless of the ultimate outcome it appears there will be no love lost between LeBron James and Denver coach Michael Malone.