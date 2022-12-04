By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James just passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard, and sure enough, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn’t be any happier with the incredible feat.

After Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, James expressed how humbled and honored he is to be able to break Johnson’s record. Making it even better, he did it with the same franchise that the NBA icon played for.

“It’s very humbling to be linked with any of the greats but it’s (an) even more humbling feeling when you’re actually wearing the same uniform that that guy wore. Magic has been everything to this franchise since the moment he was drafted, and it’s an honor for me to try and carry on his legacy while I play this game,” James said.

On Saturday, LeBron James doubled down on his comments about surpassing Magic Johnson. While sharing a video montage of him and Johnson to highlight the remarkable achievement, the Lakers forward said, “Honored and humbling being aligned with the [GOATs].”

LeBron James is now no. 6 on the all-time assist list, and there’s no doubt he can crack the Top 5 this season if he continues his current assist rate. He just needs 191 dimes to make it to fifth and 192 to get to no. 4.

The Lakers star is also on track to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season as the no.1 scorer of all-time. While LeBron has his fair share of haters, no one can deny his greatness and place among the greatest players to ever step on the NBA hardwood.