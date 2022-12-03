By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James made history yet again on Friday night during the Los Angeles Lakers’ statement win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers superstar dished out another 11 assists in the contest, en route to surpassing the great Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard.

LeBron came into the matchup just eight dimes behind Johnson, and we all knew that it was only a matter of time before he achieved yet another inevitable milestone. After the game, James was asked to share his thoughts on his latest feat, and he used the opportunity to heap praise on the Hall of Fame Lakers icon:

“It’s very humbling to be linked with any of the greats but it’s (an) even more humbling feeling when you’re actually wearing the same uniform that that guy wore,” LeBron said. “Magic has been everything to this franchise since the moment he was drafted, and it’s an honor for me to try and carry on his legacy while I play this game.”

"It's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game." @KingJames on passing @MagicJohnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/01iYFDrSwd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 3, 2022

James obviously has high regard for Magic Johnson, who also happens to be the man who recruited him to the Lakers during Johnson’s brief tenure as the team’s president of basketball operations. These two clearly have a special relationship, and as he said, it’s a great honor for LeBron to surpass Magic on the all-time assists leaderboard.

Johnson himself heaped praise on LeBron after his eye-opening performance on Friday night. Anthony Davis was the star of the show for LA against the Bucks, but LeBron James definitely requires a lot of credit for Saturday’s massive victory.