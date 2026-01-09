The Detroit Lions had a rather disappointing season in 2025 after earning the NFC's No. 1 seed in 2024. Detroit has fired offensive coordinator John Morton, preparing to add its fourth offensive coordinator since Dan Campbell was named head coach in 2021. And they are likely to make some hard decisions this offseason.

The Lions did not make the playoffs this year. As a result, they are turning their attention to the offseason and, more importantly, the 2026 NFL Draft. Detroit has 105 days to work through its scouting reports. Once April 23 comes around, they are on the clock with the 17th pick in the first round.

With the Lions preparing for the draft, ClutchPoints consulted PFF's Mock Draft Simulator for a three-round mock. It's important to note, as it pertains to this team, that Detroit does not own a third-round pick. They used their 2026 third to move up last year to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in the third round.

With no further ado, let's take a look at this early Lions mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 17 – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

One of the main questions hanging over the Lions this offseason is the future of Taylor Decker. The former Ohio State star has spent his entire career in the Motor City since going in the first round back in 2016. He has been one of the more consistent offensive linemen in the league during his career.

However, he has also battled injuries throughout his time with the Lions. And his game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears may have been his final time suiting up in the NFL. “I'm not willing to put my family through it. I'm not willing to be a distant father,” the Lions tackle said after Week 18, via The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

In this mock draft, the Lions elected to go with a tackle in the first round. Francis Mauigoa is one of the best-rated tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is the second-highest rated tackle on PFF's big board, and the 20th-ranked player overall.

The Miami product makes sense as he can be effective in the passing game as well as a run blocker. Detroit allowed quarterback Jared Goff to be sacked 38 times, the eighth-most amount of sacks a quarterback took in 2025. Moreover, Detroit's run game was uncharacteristically inconsistent. Detroit went from 146.4 rushing yards per game in 2024 to 120.1 in 2025.

Mauigoa is a perfect fit at right tackle for this Lions team. It would give them one of the best young tackle duos in the league alongside Penei Sewell. The Hurricanes star could be a huge addition for Detroit in 2026.

Round 2, Pick 50: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

As previously alluded to, Detroit's offensive line was not its usual dominant self in 2025. The Lions have shown great pride in winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball. However, this was not on display in 2025, at least when it came to the offense.

Perhaps the biggest reason for these struggles was the retirement of Frank Ragnow. The former first-overall pick is one of the toughest to ever play the center position. He managed and played through a ridiculous amount of injuries during his playing days. These injuries played a part in him retiring before the 2025 season began.

Ragnow briefly attempted a comeback during the 2025 season. Unfortunately, he failed his physical. And it seems as if he is unlikely to return to the Lions in 2026.

With their final pick in this 2026 mock draft, the Lions continue addressing the interior of their offensive line. Connor Lew has been one of the best centers in college football in recent seasons. He would give Detroit an immediate starter at the position.

However, it is worth noting that Detroit invested in its offensive line during last year's draft. They selected Tate Ratledge in the second round and traded up to take Miles Frazier on Day 3. Furthermore, they used a Day 3 pick on Christian Mahogney during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit has young offensive linemen it can plug into the interior. Adding Lew to the mix could create a bit of a logjam. However, he is the only true center of the group, which makes this selection more of a possibility, especially if they keep Ratledge at guard in 2026.