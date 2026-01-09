Many are wondering where coaches John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski will end up after getting fired by the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, respectively.

According to reports, several teams are already interested in acquiring Harbaugh or Stefanski, as the annual coaching carousel has started in the NFL.

One of the squads to look out for is the New York Giants, who also have a coaching vacancy after letting go of Brian Daboll in November after four seasons.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart attended the playoff clash between his alma mater, Ole Miss, and Miami at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday. The camera caught Dart talking to an Ole Miss assistant. He was supposedly asked about who would be the Giants' next coach.

A fan claimed that Dart replied with: “I don't know, Harbaugh or Stefanski. I don't know.”

Not a lip reader but… Ole Miss assistant: "Who's going to be the next coach?" Jaxson Dart: "I don't know.. Harbaugh or Stefanski.. but I don't know." https://t.co/j0bpd1yunc pic.twitter.com/Fagzkvpic0 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 9, 2026

It's hard to decipher what Dart actually said, but it is also not implausible for the Giants to go after Harbaugh or Stefanski, who are both accomplished tacticians.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh spent 18 years with the Ravens, leading them to the Super Bowl title in 2013. He amassed over 190 wins, including the postseason, in his long tenure.

The 43-year-old Stefanski, meanwhile, was hired by the Browns in 2020. He led them to two stints in the playoffs and was twice named Associated Press Coach of the Year.

As for the Giants, they have a lot of crucial decisions to make in the coming days. They missed the playoffs for the third straight year after a 4-13 record, and drastic changes are needed.

For what it's worth, Dart was impressive in his rookie season, throwing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns.