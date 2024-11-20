The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to six games with a 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in their second NBA Cup matchup. The win improved the Lakers' season record to 10-4 and 2-0 in the NBA Cup standings.

Rookie guard Dalton Knecht delivered a breakout performance, scoring a career-high 37 points while tying the rookie record for three-pointers made in a game with nine. Knecht shot an impressive 12-for-16 from the field, showcasing remarkable efficiency and confidence on the court. His performance played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ victory, cementing his status as a rising star.

LeBron James, who tied Anthony Davis as the team’s second-leading scorer with 26 points, also added 12 assists. Speaking to reporters postgame, James offered high praise for Knecht while humorously addressing an ongoing internet meme branding him as a “notorious” liar.

“I don’t know… Same s**t I said last year,” James remarked. “Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time – they say I lie about every f***ing thing, so what am I now? I been said it, I watched him, watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he would fall to us, I thought it would be impossible. No idea how that happened, but been grateful and very happy that he’s here. I knew exactly what we was getting when he fell to 17.”

Dalton Knecht's emergence bolsters Lakers ahead of challenging matchup vs. streaking Magic

James' comments referenced his previous statements about Knecht’s potential, made before the rookie joined the Lakers as the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht’s strong performance validated James' early assessment, as the rookie continues to impress in high-stakes games.

The Lakers now turn their attention to the Orlando Magic, who they will face on Thursday night. The Magic, boasting a 9-6 record, are on a six-game winning streak of their own. Known for their elite defense, Orlando has held every opponent during their streak to under 100 points. Forward Franz Wagner has shined in the absence of star Paolo Banchero, adding an extra layer of challenge for the Lakers.

Thursday’s matchup will serve as a litmus test for both teams, as the Lakers aim to maintain their momentum while the Magic look to continue their defensive dominance. The game will also mark another opportunity for Knecht to solidify his role as a key contributor to Los Angeles' success this season.