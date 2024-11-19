Franz Wagner’s stellar play continued Monday night as the Orlando Magic defeated the Phoenix Suns 109-99, securing their sixth consecutive win to open a three-game road trip. The victory improved the Magic’s record to 9-6, marking their best defensive stretch since 2016 and matching a league-wide milestone last accomplished in 2018.

Wagner, who was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, delivered a standout performance with 32 points, eight assists, and five rebounds while shooting 50% from both the field and three-point range. According to StatMamba, his effort marked the second consecutive game where he recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists, a feat not achieved by a Magic player since Tracy McGrady in 2003.

Speaking about receiving Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, Wagner expressed gratitude while emphasizing the team’s collective goals.

“Yeah, it’s super cool. Obviously, I was happy about it but hopefully we can as a collective keep this going,” Wagner said.

Wagner has been among the top three players in the Eastern Conference over the last seven games, according to StatsMuse, averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.7 three-pointers made per game. His contributions have been critical to the Magic’s winning streak.

Anthony Black, Jamahl Mosley label Franz Wagner as an ‘All-Star'

Wagner’s teammates and head coach Jamahl Mosley have been vocal about his exceptional contributions.

Anthony Black, who came off the bench with 20 points and nine assists, praised Wagner’s leadership.

“Yeah, I mean he’s winning a lot of games for us down the stretch. Honestly, in just the whole game with his aggression getting to the rim, his effort on the defensive end, and honestly, just his leadership – he took a big step up and he’s using his voice a lot now, telling us kind of where he wants us and what he sees out there. So, we’re playing off of him, he’s playing at a high level, you know 32 points, that’s tough. If you ask me, he’s definitely playing at an All-Star level,” Black said.

Mosley echoed those sentiments, highlighting Wagner’s growth and consistency.

“All-Star level. I think that can’t say it enough… you ask guys to step up in these moments of not having a full healthy roster and he’s done that – an extra version of it. I just think it’s great for what he does and who he is and how he works. It’s just being rewarded, the body of work that he continues to have every single night,” Mosley said.

Magic become first team since 2018 to hold opponent under 100 points in win vs. Suns

The Magic’s defense has been the cornerstone of their recent success. Monday’s game marked their sixth consecutive contest holding an opponent under 100 points, a streak last achieved by Orlando in 2016. According to Orlando Magic PR, the team also became the first since the 2018 San Antonio Spurs to hold opponents under 100 points for six straight games.

Franz Wagner attributed this defensive identity to collective effort.

“It’s great but it also makes it pretty easy, very noticeable when we’re not playing like that. So, that was kind of our speech at halftime and I think it’s good to have these learning experiences… Obviously we had really good stretches too and we need to continue to have those,” Wagner said.

Anthony Black emphasized the importance of defense during their road trip.

“It’s huge. You know, it’s a tough trip, we play three tough teams, so we definitely emphasized this first one. Yeah, so it’s just a good start to this trip, good momentum, at six in a row we’re playing good ball,” Black said.

Magic defense stifles Devin Booker, prepare for Clippers, Lakers

Part of their defensive success stemmed from limiting Suns star Devin Booker, who was held to just 17 points on 5-for-14 shooting. This came after Booker dropped 44 points in their Sunday night loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“That was our game plan coming into the game, making it tough for him. Obviously, we blitzed him a couple of times and throughout the game. I think with all these guys, it’s never just one player, I think it takes all five and everybody being on a string,” Wagner said.

Black also noted the team’s commitment to executing their strategy against Booker.

“Tough to stop a hot player like that but I think we did a good job in trusting the game plan – trying to get the ball out of his hands and then just doing a good job in our rotation. So we definitely executed the game plan well – five for 14, that’s under his normal days. That’s all we could hope for as a defense,” Black added.

The Magic continue their road trip in Los Angeles, facing the Clippers (8-7) on Wednesday before taking on the Lakers (9-4) on Thursday. Their defense and Franz Wagner’s All-Star-caliber performances will be pivotal as they aim to extend their streak.