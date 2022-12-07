By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers was not the first time LeBron James was playing in his former stomping ground after leaving the Cavs for a second time back in 2018. Nevertheless, it’s always a special occasion whenever LeBron returns to Cleveland, and the Cavs made sure to mark the occasion by honoring their prodigal son.

During an early timeout in the first quarter of the game, the Cavs played a tribute video for King James. The home crowd gave LeBron a rousing standing ovation as they watched clips of him celebrating the Cavs’ 2016 title against the Golden State Warriors:

The Cavs welcomed LeBron James back to Cleveland with a video tribute and standing ovation during a timeout 👏 (via @AmNotEvan)pic.twitter.com/wq6KDH9BZ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 7, 2022

LeBron clearly appreciated the warm welcome and waved to the crowd to acknowledge their ovation. It was a special moment for both James and Cleveland fans as they celebrated the four-time NBA champ’s legacy.

Before the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had an interesting comment about how LeBron has gone 17-2 in his career against the Cavs. The first-year shot-caller said that he believes James just loves playing in front of Cleveland fans. It’s either that or he just still has some ill will against team owner Dan Gilbert, Ham revealed.

The most important aspect of all this, however, is how both teams are hunting for a win on Tuesday night. The Lakers want to keep their hot streak going after winning eight out of their last 10 games. The Cavs, on the other hand, haven’t been as good, going 3-3 in their last six.