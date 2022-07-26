LeBron James is on his age-38 season this 2022-23, but the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is not showing any signs of slowing down. Not even one bit.

In fact, the four-time champion is still working hard to perfect his craft. That much is clear after his latest workout video showed him polishing his fadeaway jumper in preparation for the upcoming season.

LeBron James working on the fadeaway jumpers 👀 (via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/EuW9LaAY8D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 26, 2022

After missing the playoffs in 2021-22, LeBron James is obviously motivated to bring the Lakers back to title contention. A lot of people have said that James is already past his prime and can no longer carry a team, but by the looks of it, he’s gearing up to prove all his doubters wrong.

While he has not forgotten to enjoy the break, James has been hard at work ever since the Lakers’ offseason started. Aside from making sure his body is in tiptop shape, he has been consistently working on his game as well.

Sure enough, Lakers fans couldn’t ask for more from LeBron when it comes to practice and training. He gives it his all every time he touches the ball, and that should only bode well in their revenge tour.

Hopefully, though, the Lakers get to resolve their Russell Westbrook issue and field a team that can compete with the other top dogs in the West. There are high expectations on the team despiote having a new coach, and things aren’t going to be easy for them with more teams in the conference getting healthy, retooling, and improving their rosters significantly.