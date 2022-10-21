Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:

Lakers hold free-agent workout and meeting with a 10-year NBA veteran – details: pic.twitter.com/BHUZOtiCyA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2022

Harkless played the last two seasons with the Sacramento Kings but featured in just 73 games combined. The Lakers desperately need more shooting though and Harkless isn’t exactly a sniper, draining just 32% of his triples in a 10-year NBA career.

However, he’s shot the ball well in certain years and gives LA more options on the wing. Harkless had a workout and meeting with the organization earlier in the week. It was actually a rather wild offseason for the former St. Johns standout as the Kings traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, who then sent Harkless to the OKC Thunder. Not long after that, he was dealt to the Rockets who quickly cut ties as they continue to rebuild with a younger core.

At 6 foot 7 with good length, Harkless could also be a valuable defensive addition for the Lakers. To be frank, he’s not going to be a savior for LA’s atrocious shooting. But, Harkless is a guy with experience who has promise on both ends and can knock down the odd trey.

We’ll see if the Lakers decide to bring him in or not. LeBron James and Co. are back in action on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.