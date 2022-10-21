Before the season even started, many fans already knew that the Los Angeles Lakers were lacking in shooting. Most of their new roster acquisitions weren’t exactly snipers from deep. However, no one expected it to be, well, THIS bad, frankly. Two games into the season, and LeBron James and Co. already at a terrible 22% from three-point range.

Even after their first game, LeBron James already lamented the Lakers’ lack of shooting. However, the star refused to harp on the same issues multiple times, especially in back-to-back games. That’s understandable, given the impact that his statements have on the discourse surrounding the team.

Via Mark Medina:

“Our ball club is our ball club. I’m not going to harp on what we can’t do every single day.”

A big criticism of the Lakers’ offseason moves was their decision to not address their shooting woes. That’s not to say that they didn’t get quality pieces: a lot of the players they acquired actually stepped up against the Clippers! However, none of the aforementioned players weren’t particularly skilled with shooting the deep ball.

The reason why this is a big talking point is simple. It’s common knowledge amongst NBA fans that any LeBron James team needs to have good shooters. The Lakers Big 3 not being lights-out snipers also exacerbates their need for complementary shooting. Now, we’re seeing what happens when you don’t give LeBron (or Westbrook, for that matter) good shooters.

If there’s one good takeaway, though, is that the Lakers were still in this game despite their god-awful shooting. Their defensive tenacity kept them in the game until the final minutes. When they do figure out this whole shooting thing… watch out.