LeBron James has produced a remarkable number of full-circle moments for his NBA peers, many of whom grew up watching — and, in many cases, watching their dads hoop against — him. D'Angelo Russell experienced one of those moments after the Los Angeles Lakers fended off the Washington Wizards in overtime on Thursday.
It was the second time in as many nights the Lakers (33-28) leaned on the oldest player in the NBA to carry them over the finish line.
Fresh off dropping 22 points in 44 minutes on the Wizards, Russell revealed that his entire basketball journey began with an emotional reaction to seeing Young LeBron soar through the sky at a Cavaliers-Pacers game when he was an impressionable kid.
“He's the first person I saw play in the NBA, to be honest,” DLo recalled. “My dad took me to my first NBA game … I was a big LeBron fan. He did that signature dunk. I remember crying. … I remember crying vividly. I was like, this is where I want to be. He's inspired me without even knowing it.
“I'm not surprised by anything he's doing. I won't be surprised by anything he continues to do.”
LeBron James puts on cape again vs. Wizards
In 39 minutes, the 39-year-old posted 31 points (12-of-24 shooting) and nine assists. The unsteady Lakers (now 2.5 games back of the No. 6 seed) needed all the energy and execution LeBron could muster on the second leg of what turned out to be a grueling back-to-back.
LeBron got support from Russell, Austin Reaves (12 points, a few gritty crunch-time buckets), Spencer Dinwiddie (10 points, 26 minutes, his best game since joining the Lakers), and especially Anthony Davis (4o points, 15 rebounds, three blocks). But, the Lakers were far from their best against arguably the league's worst team. They held a single-digit lead for most of the game — although it always felt like they were in control.
Things suddenly got dire when LeBron checked himself out with the Lakers up 120-118 with 3:26 to go. Over two minutes of game time proceeded without a stoppage, as LeBron idled at the scorer's table. By the time he subbed in, the Lakers trailed 123-122. They were able to extend the game thanks to a Reaves jumper with seven seconds left.
In the extra time, LeBron put on that cape Darvin Ham figured he had under his seat Thursday — when he entered “sicko mode” in the form of 19 fourth-quarter points to ignite a furious comeback over the Los Angeles Clippers. With the Lakers and Wizards tied at the 3:39 mark, LeBron threw an errant pass to AD. Somehow, he caught up to Jordan Poole and pulled off his signature defensive athletic feat: the chase-down block.
“I was taught at a young age: When you turn the ball over, you need to sprint back,” said LeBron.
On the other end, he drilled a go-ahead triple, then found Davis on the next possession for a deuce. The building erupted. The Lakers sealed the deal from there.
“You try to compare how high he jumps when he first got to the league til now … it's a little drop but he's still jumping over dudes,” said Russell.
Assuming LeBron scores at least 10 points for his record 1,192nd straight game on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, he'll become the first — and quite possibly, the last — player ever to reach the 40,000-point mark. The matchup will pose a fascinating litmus test for the Lakers, who went 9-3 in February and have lost six straight to the defending champions.
As for LeBron? I think we know what we're getting at this point.
“He's still got some years under his belt,” said Russell. “You're seeing Year 21. Might be seeing Year 25.”
He may not be elevating as high as he once did, but it's plenty high enough. Just ask Jordan Poole.