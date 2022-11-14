Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who adds versatility to the team. Russell Westbrook has found his rhythm in the 6th man role while Patrick Beverley is a stout defender. But Dennis Schroder adds a solid mix of offensive skills which will benefit the team. It will be interesting to see how the Lakers implement Schroder upon his return.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant is a big man who could help the Lakers off the bench. After beginning his career with Los Angeles in 2017, Bryant has spent the past 4 seasons in Washington with the Wizards. He, along with Schroder, will make his season debut for the Lakers on Friday barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Lakers need all of the help they can get. They are just 3-10 on the season and have struggled to find any form of consistency.

Charania’s latter report stands out without question, as LeBron James may return this weekend as well. LeBron is still one of the best players in the league despite his age. If Los Angeles is going to turn things around, it will begin with James and Anthony Davis.

With the Lakers finally getting healthy, this is the time for them to hit the gas and not look back.