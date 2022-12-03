By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who prevailed in an absolute nail-biter, 133-129.

Lakers icon Magic Johnson was one of the first to congratulate the team for their performance on Friday night. The Hall of Famer expressed his excitement in a series of tweets, which pretty much represents how all Lakers fans are feeling right about now:

What a performance by the @Lakers!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2022

Laker fans, this team is showing us what they could look like at their full potential with tonight’s definitive win over the Bucks 133-129! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2022

Magic is clearly overjoyed by the victory, and he believes that this could be a monumental moment for the Lakers and their season.

Johnson had special praise for Anthony Davis, who put the Lakers on his back yet again:

Every player had a dominate performance led by Anthony Davis with 44 points and 10 rebounds!🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2022

AD came up with a massive 44-point, 10-rebound double-double as he continued with his scorching-hot streak of late.

Magic saved the best for last, though. Of course, the Lakers icon had to heap praise on LeBron James for leading his side to what could be a season-changing win:

When it was winning time in the 4th quarter, LeBron James was at his best finishing with 28 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds. Unbelievable! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 3, 2022

It is also worth noting that LeBron James actually surpassed Magic for the sixth spot on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard during the game. Johnson didn’t have any mention of this epic achievement, but it is clear how highly he thinks of King James.

Friday’s win in Milwaukee was the first night of an extended road trip for the Lakers. They play their next five games on the road starting with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.