There’s nothing more heartbreaking than losing one of your most cherished loved ones. On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson honored his father, Earvin Johnson Sr., after he passed away at the age of 88.

Posting a long message on his official Twitter account, Magic expressed just how much his father meant to him and how much he helped him become the man he is today.

“I’m truly heartbroken. Last night I lost my biggest supporter, my best friend, my hero, my idol, my father, Earvin Johnson Sr. Since I was a little boy, I wanted to be just like my dad,” Johnson wrote. “Everything I’ve done in life is because I wanted to make you proud. From basketball to business to being a husband, father and grandfather, who I am and what I am is because of Earvin Johnson Sr. What a tremendous honor it is to be named Earvin Johnson Jr. I love you forever!”

The greatest point guard in Lakers history (and arguably in NBA history as well) made it a point to emphasize the immense sacrifices his father made to instill in him the necessary values to achieve the success he has had in his life.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My father was the hardest working man I’ve ever known. He worked 2-3 jobs at any given time to provide for his family and never made excuses. appreciate him so much for instilling that trait in me and teaching me the importance of education, having an impeccable work ethic, respecting myself and others, how to dress, how to be a man, having integrity and so much more. He was the first person who told me if I put my time in, worked hard, and did what I was supposed to do, I would make it to the NBA,” Johnson continued.

You can Magic Johnson’s full tribute to his late father below.

Thank you, Dad. I love you forever! ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ttgWbhThfN — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 9, 2023

Grief is, perhaps, the strongest form of love. After all, despite a person’s absence, showing grief is a testament to the impact a person had in someone’s life. And as we can see in Magic Johnson’s heartfelt reaction to his father’s passing, Earvin Sr.’s memory will live on for years to come.