Magic Johnson pays tribute to Robert Reid.

Magic Johnson was a part of several iconic NBA moments during his legendary tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the most memorable playoff series of Johnson's time with the Lakers occurred during the 1986 Western Conference Finals against Robert Reid and the Houston Rockets, which the Rockets shockingly won thanks in no small part to a clutch three-pointer that Reid made in Game 5 of that series.

Sadly, Reid passed away on Monday, per the Rockets and ESPN, and Johnson took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to pay tribute to his former competitor and friend.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news that my friend Robert Reid passed away today. Robert was a fierce competitor for the Houston Rockets and one of the best defensive players the league has ever seen! He was always a good host when I visited Houston, and we shared many meals together over the years. He was a great person, and this is a tough loss for his family, our NBA family, and guys like me, his friends. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Reid family, friends, and the NBA family during this difficult time,” wrote Johnson.

Included in Johnson's post were two pictures–one of Reid by himself in his Rockets' jersey, and another of Reid playing defense against Magic Johnson. Reid had been reportedly battling cancer (as reported by ESPN) and passed away at his home in Houston on Monday at the age of 68.