There’s about to be some TMZ-level drama within the Los Angeles Lakers after their flurry of NBA trade deadline moves. This comes in the form of Malik Beasley, who will join the Lakers as part of the Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell blockbuster deal, and Scotty Pippen Jr., who’s mom, Larsa Pippen, actually has some dating history with Beasley.

Quite a complicated situation, huh? Well, in the mind of NFL Hall of Famer turned sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, it would be in Pippen’s best interest to jump ship as soon as humanly possible:

“If I’m Scotty Pippen Jr., I want a trade,” Sharpe said. “Malik Beasley coming to my team, I gotta go. I will fight him.”

Shannon Sharpe says Scotty Pippen Jr. should request a trade from the Lakers so he doesn’t have to play with Malik Beasley, who was fooling around with his mom 💀 pic.twitter.com/qDN8f3vDVh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 9, 2023

There were more than a few laughs in the room as Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless seem to poke fun at Scotty Pippen Jr.’s current conundrum. After all, how weird would it be to be teammates with a guy who used to date your own mother, right?

To make matters worse, Skip points out that this shouldn’t be much of a problem for Scotty Jr., who is the son of six-time NBA champ Scotty Pippen, given that he isn’t even part of the Lakers rotation anyway. Malik Beasley won’t be a star, but he’s definitely going to get more run than Scotty Pippen Jr.

In case you were wondering, Larsa Pippen is currently dating Marcus Jordan. Yes, Marcus is the son of the great Michael Jordan, who also happens to be former teammates with Larsa’s ex-husband, Soctty Pippen.