NBA fans are having a field day after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Malik Beasley in the blockbuster three-team trade headlined by Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. The Purple and Gold have Scotty Pippen Jr. on their roster, and Beasley once had a relationship with Pippen’s mother Larsa Pippen.

Sure enough, several hilarious memes and mocking posts flooded Twitter after the news broke. Malik and Larsa’s relationship back in 2020 has been a hot topic in the past couple of years, especially since everyone knows Larsa is the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Not to mention that their relationship was subjected to criticisms since Beasley is married–though the NBA forward was said to be separated with his wife when he and Larsa were dating.

Here are some reactions from NBA and Lakers fans about the rather bizarre tidbit:

Malik Beasley recently dated Larsa Pippen who is Scottie Pippen jr's mother.

Beasley and Scottie are teammates now in LA💀 pic.twitter.com/N0wc36ld1e — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 9, 2023

Malik beasley when he plays scotty pippen jr in the first lakers practice this week pic.twitter.com/QAqcRmty3X — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2023

The lakers roster when Darvin ham tells Malik beasley to introduce himself to his new teammates and Scottie pippen jr steps up pic.twitter.com/0iPhnz3gp6 — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2023

It’s hard to blame NBA Twitter for all the reactions that went out. It’s truly a weird and wild situation considering everything that happened. Imagine how awkward it could be for both players no matter how much they deny it.

Malik Beasley is about to be teammates on the lakers with Scotty pippen jr after he smashed his mom 💀 https://t.co/aFgrcSwUut — John (@iam_johnw) February 8, 2023

Malik Beasley when he sees Scottie Pippen Jr in the locker room: #NBApic.twitter.com/Jl9mx5yEyA — Andre Eazy 🇭🇹 (@TheMacNameDre) February 9, 2023

Larsa Pippen has certainly moved on from her short romance with Malik Beasley, as she has been rumored to be going out with Michael Jordan’s son in the past year. It remains to be seen how Scotty Pippen Jr. and Malik Beasley will react to being Lakers teammates, though it’s certainly something the NBA world (or those into the drama of the league) is looking forward to witness.