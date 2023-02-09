On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster, three-team trade. In return, the Lakers landed D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley from the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

Los Angeles had been attempting to move the veteran point guard and finally made it happen. As happy as Lakers fans likely are with the move, it creates a very interesting situation. The son of legend Scottie Pippen, Scottie Pippen Jr., is on the Lakers roster. Beasley and Larsa Pippen, Scottie Jr’s mother, reportedly dated for four months back in 2021.

NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s controversial wife, Larsa, was seen spending time together with Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Malik Beasley via Egotastic. It wasn’t the first time that Larsa’s name made the headlines after she was seen hanging out with other notable personalities.

Larsa Pippen Spotted Out With Timberwolves Guard Malik Beasley @EgotasticSportshttps://t.co/JmOd0APizD — Egotastic! (@egotastic) November 30, 2020

The American model and TV personality was also caught in a string of controversies in the past as she reportedly cheated on her former husband, Scottie, on numerous occasions. She reportedly went out with rapper Future back in 2016 and further stirred the pot by admitting that she dated Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson before he got together with another famous personality in Khloe Kardashian.

Both Scottie Pippen and Larsa shared four children during their marriage that spanned 21 years. The couple first issued a divorce back in 2016 but managed to reconcile afterward. Their relationship had a rocky situation once again which prompted Larsa to file another divorce to permanently cut ties between them in 2018.

On the other hand, Malik Beasley is already heading to his seventh season in the league after securing a four-year, $60 million contract with the Timberwolves previously. He also had troubled experiences as he was caught in numerous off-court incidents.

The former Florida State Seminoles star was previously pressed with multiple charges after he was caught for illegal drug possession and threats of violence which occurred in his home in Minnesota back in September of 2020, as per CBS Sports.