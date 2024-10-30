Former NBA player Matt Barnes recently shared how his intense demeanor on the court played a pivotal role in attracting the attention of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In a candid conversation on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, Barnes recounted how Bryant’s respect for players with a competitive edge ultimately led to his recruitment to the Lakers.

“Kobe says, ‘Anyone crazy enough to mess with me is crazy enough to play with me. Do you want to be a Laker?’” Barnes shared, recalling the moment Bryant approached him after a particularly intense matchup. Barnes, a native of Northern California, had long admired the Lakers, despite growing up as a fan of the “Showtime” era. He had already made his mark on Bryant in a memorable 2010 game, where he feigned a ball throw inches from Bryant’s face without flinching — an incident that encapsulated both players' fearless mentalities.

Bryant’s strategy of recruiting those who challenged him wasn’t limited to Barnes. “Kobe was like that,” Barnes explained. “He went and got Ron Artest [Metta Sandiford-Artest] the year before because Ron tried to choke him in the playoffs. Then he came and got me because I almost threw the ball in his face.”

Matt Barnes recalls Kobe Bryant's fierce recruitment of tough-minded Lakers teammates

Bryant’s approach was simple yet unique; he wanted teammates who could stand up to him and match his own level of intensity. “Kobe said, ‘I don’t want to mess with you guys anymore. I want you to mess with me.’” Bryant’s attraction to players like Barnes and Artest reflected his highly competitive nature and tactical mindset, always seeking ways to bolster the Lakers’ roster with similarly driven personalities.

Within days of Bryant’s invitation, Barnes was in Los Angeles, ready to join the Lakers’ roster. “Three days after that call, I’m in L.A., and I signed the contract,” Barnes recalled, highlighting the swift nature of the decision. His addition to the Lakers underscored Bryant's strategic acumen and deep understanding of how the right players could enhance his pursuit of championships.

This insight into Bryant’s recruitment style adds to his legacy as a player who was not only a fierce competitor but also a leader willing to embrace those who shared his relentless drive.