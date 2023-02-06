Two weeks ago, Rob Pelinka reiterated that he wouldn’t “shoot a bullet early” (trade future assets) unless a player who can vault the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers into championship contention becomes available. So, when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, LeBron James, hordes of Lakers fans, and the NBA community assumed Pelinka would pull the trigger.

Irving ended up with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers dodged a bullet.

The Lakers made a quality offer for Irving that included Russell Westbrook’s expiring $47.1 million contract, two future first-round picks (protections unknown), and possibly Max Christie and/or Austin Reaves (had Kyrie instantly signed a two-year deal). That’s long-term stuff. The Nets want to stay competitive with 34-year-old Kevin Durant under contract for three more seasons, so they preferred the Mavericks’ package. Fair enough.

Perturbed Nets owner Joe Tsai — who paid Irving over $100 million, only for Kyrie to work part-time and sow repeated distractions — did not want to reward Kyrie by sending him to his preferred destination in sunny Los Angeles. Fair enough.

Kyrie might possess the deepest bag of any basketball player, ever. He has averaged 27.2 points per game on 49.5% shooting since being suspended for promoting Holocaust-denying smut. The former No. 1 overall pick has made eight All-Star teams (LeBron might draft him first for the Salt Lake City classic). He hit one of the coolest shots ever en route to a ring. Alright.

For the right cost and a two-year commitment, Irving would have been worth the gamble for the Lakers. On the court and paper, he’s a theoretical fit as a ceiling-raising, floor-spacing, shot creator. Kyrie wanted a four-year deal from the Lakers, which they were justifiably unwilling to ink — it’s beyond LeBron and AD’s contractual timeline and reckless considering Irving’s historical unreliability. The Lakers’ biggest post-bubble hindrance has been availability. Irving never played more than 54 games in any season in Brooklyn. Say what you will about Westbrook, but at least he plays all the time.

Nets regular season record w/ Kyrie: 82-61 (57% win pct) Nets regular season record w/o Kyrie: 77-58 (57% win pct) pic.twitter.com/5nE7rNQQG3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 5, 2023

People play basketball. The most successful teams are comprised of unselfish players who don’t undermine their organization and coaches because they can’t help themselves. The Nets had Irving for four years and were unwilling to commit to him, despite his production. Joe Tsai, who has made over $8 billion by co-founding a tech conglomerate, knows how to operate a company. Kyrie is among the most skilled hoopers in the galaxy and should theoretically be an asset. Tsai has enthusiastically supported Kyrie over the past few months. He wanted KD and Kyrie to work because it’s good business.

Kyrie's timeline since signing with Nets: In 2019-20, he played 20 games. In 20-21, he got hurt in the playoffs. In 21-22, he cratered the season by refusing to get vaxxed, forcing BK to trade Harden for Simmons. In 22-23, he demands a trade. Nets have paid him $136 million. pic.twitter.com/ToxpQAF4Ny — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 3, 2023

That the Nets took two days to trade a player of Irving’s caliber — instead of riding out the season with him and KD and possibly contending — indicates how over the whole thing they were. That Irving’s camp threatened to jeopardize a contender indicates how deeply unserious he is about playing ball under anything other than his handpicked conditions. (The Nets went 18-2 before Durant’s temporary injury.)

Kyrie won a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers and then threatened to have surgery amidst another promising season. He finished his one year with the Boston Celtics by sabotaging the team in the playoffs. He was so uncommitted, embarrassing, and underwhelming in the playoffs with the Nets that the owner made sure not to acquiesce to his feelings. (It’s also telling that, despite Mark Cuban’s desperation, the Mavs are not immediately giving Kyrie the four-year max extension. Any other player of his caliber would get it upon arrival.) His teams haven’t surpassed the second round since 2017 — and he has only become increasingly unpredictable and conspiratorial since.

It’s easy to be numb to the noise and talent surrounding Kyrie; to just think: “Yeah, he’s weird and controversial, but he ultimately means well and has the best layup package ever.” But Kyrie is a societal embarrassment, one of the most detrimental employees and teammates in NBA history — on an organizational, not interpersonal level — and kinda sucks in the playoffs!

As for the Lakers: they don’t need Kyrie, or even a star, to win a championship before LeBron retires. Go through Lakers, and NBA, history. Teams with three imported superstars don’t win chips. Teams with two superstars and high-quality role players — like, for instance, the last six Lakers title-winning squads — usually get it done. Sometimes, you don’t need to add spice to the recipe.

The Lakers won five rings with Kobe and either Shaq or Pau surrounded by an ideal ensemble. They raised banner No. 17 thanks to LeBron, Davis, and complementary pieces like Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Then, at LeBron and Klutch’s insistence, they sacrificed that depth to chase a third star: Russell Westbrook. It’s the worst trade in franchise history. So … acquiring another ball-dominant point guard with a spotty playoff track record instead of accruing depth is the move? And that dude happens to be the single most disruptive player in NBA history? No, thank you.

Maybe adding Kyrie to a 25-28 team in 12th place in the West would have miraculously ended in a parade. We’ll never know. Assuming it would have is ludicrous. Assuming anything will work out with Kyrie is nonsensical. He bailed on Kevin Durant! Regardless, mortgaging the future for Kyrie is simply bad business.

Prisoners of the moment seeking instant gratification may forget: the Lakers are larger than LeBron. They’ll win titles, lure stars, and stay atop the Forbes’ valuations lists long after LeBron hangs up the 20s (Nike fired Kyrie, btw).

The Lakers have plenty of ways to upgrade the roster before the deadline. They’ve stumbled into a pretty good squad around LeBron and AD. Their scouting department/development pipeline is elite. If LeBron and Davis are healthy, they can win any game against any opponent. They have resources — Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, picks — to bolster their rotation.

And … worst case: If they don’t win another title with LeBron? Well, maybe he shouldn’t have blown up a title-proven group for Russ! The earth keeps spinning — though Kyrie may question that. LeBron has already solidified an arguable GOAT case.

Did I mention Kyrie spent a day posting offensive conspiracy junk while blowing up the Nets’ season? Yeah, he hasn’t learned anything. Good luck to Luka Doncic.