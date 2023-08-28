USC basketball star Bronny James was in attendance for the Trojan football team's season opener against San Jose State Saturday night with teammates. Via USC Athletics on X:

Bronny James and the USC basketball team pulled up to the football season opener 🔥 (via @USC_Athletics / IG) pic.twitter.com/8j5sO3J5F5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

James is seen with fellow USC five-star guard Isaiah Collier and returning guard Boogie Ellis, who is a candidate to be the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023-24.

USC's football team won the season-opener, 56-28.

USC basketball's schedule is yet to be released for the 2023-24 season. James suffered a cardiac arrest at a practice in July, so it remains unclear when he will return to the court.

Last week, a family spokeswoman said in a statement James is expected to return “in the very near future.” The statement said the likely cause of his cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect.

“We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement read. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy.”

James was rated the No. 5 combo guard prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite. He was named a McDonald's All-American.

James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. LeBron has expressed interest in playing with Bronny were he to make the NBA. Bronny is projected by some outlets to be a first-round pick in 2024, though it remains unclear when his return will be.

Bronny recovered from his cardiac arrest and seems to be doing a lot better. It is very encouraging for USC fans to see.