USC basketball head coach Andy Enfield emphasized that the team and the fan base will have to be patient when it comes to Bronny James' return to the basketball court after his cardiac arrest last July.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while working out with the Trojans late in July. A month after the incident and his eventual hospitalization, the James family released a statement confirming that the cause of the issue is a “significant Congenital Heart Defect.” Fortunately, the problem can be treated and the Jameses expressed optimism that Bronny can make a “full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

Now, according to his USC basketball head coach, Bronny is recovering well and is back to attending classes. As for his basketball future, Enfield is like everyone else hoping for his return. That's when he preached patience, though, adding that they are taking one step at a time in getting Bronny to 100 percent health.

“The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him. I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step,” Enfield shared, via ESPN.

“Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return.”

Sure enough, USC basketball and the James family are in no way rushing Bronny James in his recovery. At the end of the day, his life and health are more important than the game.

In a bit of more positive news, however, Bronny was recently spotted attending USC football's season-opener against San Jose State. Hopefully, Bronny continues his recovery without any setback.