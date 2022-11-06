‘Nothing to be alarmed about’: Anthony Davis reveals why he isn’t ‘concerned’ with Lakers’ apparent lack of effort

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tremendous opportunity to turn their season around on Friday with a huge win against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately for them, their effort came up short, and instead of climbing the rankings in the Western Conference, LeBron James and Co. are now staring at a disheartening 2-6 record to start the season.

After their 130-116 loss against the Jazz, Anthony Davis got brutally honest about the team’s lack of effort during the game. AD went as far as saying that he thought the Lakers put in an “awful” effort against Utah, and that they need to be much better moving forward.

Despite the momentum-breaking loss, however, Davis still remains confident that the Lakers will be able to figure things out sooner rather than later:

“I don’t think it’s concerning. So nothing to be alarmed about,” Davis said on his team’s lack of effort, via Daniel Starkland of Lakers Nation. “We know we can get back to where we need to be. Those guys were coming in really hot, they do a really good job of moving the basketball, cutting without the basketball. … So they do a lot of things. It just wasn’t, our effort wasn’t there. Which we can change.

“A lot of things that they were doing that caused us to have bad defense was self-inflicted. So it was a good thing that it’s all about us on what we can change individually and as a team.”

Anthony Davis is clearly taking a glass half full approach here as he points out the silver lining in their most recent loss.

The good news for the Lakers is that it’s still very early in the season. They’ve had a rough start, no doubt, but as Davis implied, this team still has a lot of time to turn things around. It’s not going to be easy, but with all the improvements the Lakers have shown in the past few games, the season is far from over for the purple & gold.