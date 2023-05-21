A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The stars were out on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Adele, and Jennifer Hudson were a few of the big names that made an appearance for this must-win game for the Lakers, and incidentally, an LA icon also decided to show his support for his beloved Lakers on this evening.

The fans in attendance started cheering as they saw two-time NBA champ Pau Gasol make his way to his courtside seat. He was greeted by a couple of Lakers players too as Gasol walked across the court:

Lakers legend Pau Gasol is in attendance for Game 3 of the Lakers vs. Nuggets WCF matchup 🤩 (via @espn)

pic.twitter.com/11kPGvQhga — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2023

What caught the attention of NBA fans on Twitter, however, was Gasol’s rather contentious fashion statement. The 42-year-old decided to wear a black jacket to the game, but it was far from your typical piece of clothing. Emblazoned on the jacket is Gasol’s name and No. 16 number as if replicating his old Lakers jersey. The mean streets of Twitter were not kind to Pau:

Dude wore a jacket with his own name on it lol. — JoshS (@303FAN) May 21, 2023

That one guy who graduated but still shows up to high school parties in his letter jacket. — ✖️JLee✖️ (@DjPlaySomeNas) May 21, 2023

This is like wearing your high school varsity jacket at a party in your hometown 5 years after you graduated. — Martin Van Nostrand (@beanfloppy) May 21, 2023

You felt her material? RT @MedinaLakersNBA: During timeout Jordan Hill strokes Pau Gasol's jacket. I guess the material is nice? — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 5, 2012

Some fans, on the other hand, thought that it was a baller move by Gasol to wear a jacket with his own name on it. However, in terms of comedic value, there’s no denying that the clowning tweets are much more interesting.

All jokes aside, the Lakers will be hoping that Pau Gasol ends up as a lucky charm for Game 3. They can’t afford to lose this one, and perhaps the presence of a Lakers legend will help their cause.