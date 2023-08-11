San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker celebrated his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with a massive party this week.

Parker tweeted a video of the poolside party at his San Antonio, TX residence on Thursday. He jumped into the pool from a waterfall along with several of his friends. Guests such as Manu Ginobili and David Robinson frolicked and mingled in the poolside area. A disc jockey spun music at his turntable to liven up the festivities.

Tony Parker threw a party at his San Antonio home to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction this weekend 🔥 (via @tonyparker/ IG) pic.twitter.com/PnB27EJpS9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

A look back at Tony Parker's remarkable career with the Spurs

Tony Parker is just two days away from his induction into pro basketball's greatest fraternity. The 41-year-old French-American spent 17 of his 18-year NBA career with the Spurs. He spent his farewell season in 2018-19 with the Charlotte Hornets.

Behind Parker's exemplary playmaking at the point guard spot, the Spurs won four NBA titles between 2003 and 2014. Parker, Ginobili, and Tim Duncan became the cornerstones of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's squad during that memorable stretch in franchise history.

Tony Parker's resume speaks for itself: he earned six NBA All-Star, three All-NBA Second Team, and one All-NBA Third Team selection in his pro basketball career. He averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 1,254 career regular-season games.

Parker also represented France in international competition. He won two FIBA Europe Player of the Year awards in 2013 and 2014.

Parker will join Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Becky Hammon, Paul Gasol, and Gene Keady in the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on August 12. The Spurs legend recently gave credit to Gasol for pushing him hard in their epic France vs. Spain contests.

Parker has been making his presence felt in the aftermath of the Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama in June. The former feels the youngster will keep the French legacy alive in the Alamo for years on end.

For his part, Tony Parker's basketball legacy lives on forever in Springfield, MA.