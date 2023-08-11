Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will become a Hall of Famer just two days from now. His friends from the NBA have came out in full force to salute him prior to his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 12.

Dwyane Wade re-tweeted a video tribute that featured Erik Spoelstra, Shaquille O'Neal, Pat Riley, LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Lamar Odom, Jason Kapono, Caron Butler, Juwan Howard, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, and other prominent NBA personalities on Thursday.

The three-time NBA champion was obviously at a loss for words after watching the tear-jerking tribute. Wade reacted with a three-word caption and three emojis.

Adebayo was in his second year in the NBA when Dwyane Wade played in his final season in 2018. Although their respective careers overlapped by just one year, Adebayo has been effusive in his praises for Wade in the days leading up to the former's induction.

“I'm excited to be there. I'm excited to really give him his flowers. He definitely deserves it,” Adebayo said on August 7.

“He's run this city through championships and was at the top when he was here. So, for me, man, I was just honored to really be his teammate. I'm honored for him to actually invite me to the Hall of Fame, for me to be there. And it's going to be a surreal moment.”

James also paid tribute to his former Heat teammate on social media on Thursday. James, Wade, and Bosh were the cornerstones of Miami's back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Wade's three championship rings were just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. He was a 13-time NBA All-Star who earned a slew of accolades in his legendary 15-year NBA career.

Dwyane Wade's enshrinement into the Hall of Fame is the culmination of his basketball achievements. Without a doubt, “The Flash” is one of the greatest players in Heat franchise history.