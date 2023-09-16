In February 2020, a Los Angeles-based gym went viral for having a mural of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, put up on their wall. Over three years later, the mural is at risk of being removed.

Cecilia Moran, owner of LA's Hardcore Fitness, took to Facebook on Thursday to share that her landlord was demanding removal of the mural. She also asked for advice and the public's support for what has quickly become an iconic work of art within the LA and basketball community.

Moran's Facebook post reads: “With profound sadness, I must share that today, I received notice from my landlord that I must remove the Kobe and LA mural from our walls by September 30. This mural holds immense significance, not just for the city of LA and Lakers fans, but more importantly, as a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.”

Following the post, Moran published the link to a Change.org campaign dedicated to saving the mural. As of Friday evening, the petition has over 3,800 signatures and counting.

In a series of Instagram stories and a post, the mural's artist, Sloe Motions, expressed his disagreement with the gym's landlord and urged his followers to sign the petition in an attempt to dissuade them.

The mural, already rife with supporters since its introduction into its community three years ago following Bryant's passing, has quickly gained cult support online to protect it. A beautiful work of art honoring the legacy of two influential souls who will have an everlasting impact on the game of basketball being threatened is clearly something the online community and Lakers fans are not taking kindly towards. Feel free to express your support by signing the petition.