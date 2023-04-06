Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 125-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and the final score suggests the game was much closer than it actually was. The Lakers took the lead once in the first quarter, but were down double digits for most of the contest. Another installment of the Clippers recent dominance in the rivalry, the loss has the Lakers potential NBA playoff scenarios anywhere from 5th to 9th in the Western Conference.

The Lakers can’t fall lower than the 10th seed, so they are at least guaranteed a spot in the play-in. Currently the 7th seed at 41-39, they are a game back of the 5th seed Clippers (42-38) and 6th seed Golden State Warriors (42-38).

Meanwhile, the 8th seed New Orleans Pelicans are also 41-39, but lost the tiebreaker to the Lakers. Both the Lakers and Pelicans are a full game up on the 9th seed Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40), and three games up on the 10th seed Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42).

The Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Pelicans, Timberwolves all have two games remaining as they vie for anywhere between fifth and ninth in the Western Conference. Here are the Lakers potential scenarios.

The Lakers can finish fifth by winning out, the Clippers losing out, and the Warriors losing one game. If this is the case, they would currently have the Phoenix Suns in the first-round, with the Denver Nuggets or a play-in team in the second-round.

Sixth place is more likely, and they would currently be facing the Sacramento Kings in the first-round, and the Memphis Grizzlies or a play-in team in the second-round.

At seventh of eighth, they would have to win the play-in game and then be facing a first-round matchup with the Grizzlies. If they lose the play-in, they would face the winner of the ninth seed vs. the tenth seed and then face the Nuggets in the first-round.

At ninth or tenth, they would have to win two play-in games, starting with one versus the Timberwolves, Thunder or Dallas Mavericks, and then would see the Nuggets in the first-round.

*Scenarios via Yahoo