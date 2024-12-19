Trade rumors have been swirling around the Los Angeles Lakers as of late despite their recent impressive home win vs the Memphis Grizzlies. That game marked the return of LeBron James following a two-contest absence, and the king looked reinvigorated after a week away from the team.

Still, that hasn't stopped some in NBA circles from speculating that James himself may be a trade candidate for the Lakers (if he wanted to be), and that the team could look to move in a different direction, ending the James era that began in 2018.

Recently, James' friend and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony discussed his thoughts on that potential scenario, via the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“LeBron makes the trades, so if he wants to get traded, he'll get traded,” said Anthony. “I think that window closed shut. It was a point in time maybe last year or a little bit of time ago where there was a thought like, ‘damn, this could be a possibility.'”

Anthony then spoke on what the Lakers might ask for from the Golden State Warriors in a potential James deal.

“The (Jonathan) Kuminga part of that trade is a big headline. Because he's a major piece,” added Anthony.

Could the Lakers actually trade LeBron?

The first person who would need to sign off on a potential LeBron James is LeBron himself, as he is one of only two players in the league with a no-trade clause in his contract, which he would have to waive in order to be moved.

It's likely that James' son Bronny, drafted by the Lakers in the second round this past year, would also be on the move with his father if such a scenario were to occur.

However, at this point, all indications are that it's more likely the Lakers try to ride out this season with James and Anthony Davis steering the ship, perhaps makings some acquisitions along the margins with the limited number of assets that Rob Pelinka and company have at their disposal.

Would that be enough to help the Lakers compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Dallas Mavericks? Probably not, considering this is essentially the same roster that got gentleman's swept in the first round a season ago.

However, the prospect of a LeBron James trade still seems to be an unlikely scenario at the current juncture.

Los Angeles will next take the floor on Thursday evening vs the Sacramento Kings.