Rajon Rondo recently joined The Draymond Green Show, featuring Draymond Green and Baron Davis, to discuss various NBA topics. During the podcast, Rondo reflected on his championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers and his experience playing alongside LeBron James.

James and Rondo are often regarded as two of the most intelligent players of the modern NBA era, making their partnership on the Lakers a natural fit despite their earlier rivalry during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Rajon Rondo and LeBron James together in the Lakers

When Draymond Green asked about his time playing with LeBron James, Rondo stated that, “You know, I knew my role at the time. We’re two alphas but at the same time, I pride myself on being a star role player. So, for me, I fell in line, I knew what it was. It was no ego “beating the chest.” I’ma have an opinion which he always respected it, along with the coaching staff. So it was always just a hell of a lot of respect that we had for each other.”

Rajon Rondo and LeBron James were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers during their 2020 championship season.

“Nobody take care of the body like him. He’s arguably the greatest player of all-time, he’s very disciplined. He goes over and beyond what the average or even what some of the great NBA players have done,” he continued.

LeBron James taking care of his body

LeBron James is about to make NBA history as he prepares for his 22nd season, tying Vince Carter for the longest career in league history. Even after two decades on the court, the Lakers star continues to prove he’s among the NBA’s top players and an undeniable force in the game.

During his 22nd season, Carter served as a role player off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks with no assured spot in the rotation. In contrast, James has managed to defy Father Time, maintaining his status as one of the league's elite players—a feat that continues to astonish fans and analysts alike.

James likely invests heavily in maintaining his body, possibly to a degree even he might not fully quantify. Whatever his regimen entails, it has clearly allowed him to sustain his elite performance and extend his prime. This commitment has not only prolonged his career but also given the Lakers additional seasons of high-level basketball.

Winning championships for the Lakers and the Celtics

Rondo, on the other hand, now officially retired, leaves behind an illustrious career that has cemented his legacy in the NBA. As fans eagerly await his next move, one promising path could be coaching, where his exceptional basketball IQ would undoubtedly make a significant impact.

Over two seasons together, they appeared in 88 regular season games, with Rondo contributing 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game during his time with the team. Rondo retired with career averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

Players from the 2020 Lakers championship team frequently emphasize that winning the title under the unprecedented conditions of the NBA bubble was one of the toughest achievements in league history.

For Rondo, the triumph held even greater significance as he had the chance to celebrate it with his son, adding a deeply personal layer of joy to an already remarkable accomplishment.

Rondo also holds the rare honor of winning championships with both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, a distinction that highlights his impactful career.