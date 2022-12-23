By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of a talent infusion. That’s what has made a potential Cam Reddish trade with the New York Knicks so alluring for the purple and gold faithful.

A Cam Reddish trade to the Lakers has long been rumored and was once again mentioned in the latest report from LA Times’ Dan Woike. According to said report, a number of people within the Lakers organization are “very intrigued” with Reddish, whose physical profile and potential skillset would fit in perfectly in Darvin Ham’s rotation.

Though a trade could likely be constructed if the Lakers got down to brass tacks and loosened the reins on one of their first-round picks, there’s reason to hold off on any deal just yet. The expectation is said to be that the price tag on Cam Reddish will “eventually dip” which, reading between the lines, means there’s a chance LA wouldn’t even have to part with one of their picks at all.

“League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip.”

Perhaps taking on Evan Fournier – a player who could definitely help the Lakers in the shooting department – and the $19 million he’s guaranteed next season plus a future second-rounder would be enough? We shall see.

There’s no guarantee that another team would be able to offer something of better value, which is the risk that the Lakers run in holding off on trade talks for Cam Reddish. But the prospect of adding him and still having their draft assets for an additional move is certainly the dream scenario right now.